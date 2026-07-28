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Yandy Diaz
Tampa Bay Rays

Yandy Diaz

Tampa Bay Rays • #2 1B

Yandy Diaz And Rays Face Rangers On July 28

Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays will take on the Texas Rangers at Tropicana Field, on Tuesday, July 28 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Diaz has +500 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Diaz is hitting for a .303 BA, .378 OBP and .461 SLG with a 14.4% strikeout rate and a 9% walk rate. His OPS is .838 and he has scored 57 runs. In 445 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 61 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 4) against the Guardians.

Cal Quantrill makes the start for the Rangers, his sixth of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.05 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 53 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Yandy Diaz

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