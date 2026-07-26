Yandy Diaz And Rays Square Off Against Guardians On July 26

Diaz is hitting for a .306 BA, .381 OBP and .465 SLG with a 14.3% strikeout rate and a 9.1% walk rate. His OPS is .846 and he has scored 57 runs. In 441 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 61 runs. In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double) against the Guardians.

Parker Messick (8-5) takes the mound for the Guardians in his 21st start of the season. He has a 2.68 ERA in 117 2/3 innings pitched, with 116 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.