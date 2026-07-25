Yandy Diaz And Rays Face Guardians On July 25

Diaz is hitting for a .304 BA, .380 OBP and .462 SLG with a 14% strikeout rate and a 9.2% walk rate. His OPS is .842 and he has scored 56 runs. In 437 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 61 runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Guardians.

Tanner Bibee makes the start for the Guardians, his 22nd of the season. He is 4-9 with a 3.86 ERA and 92 strikeouts in 119 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.