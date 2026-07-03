Yandy Diaz And Rays Take On Astros On July 3

Diaz is hitting for a .326 BA, .410 OBP and .498 SLG with a 12.9% strikeout rate and a 10.4% walk rate. His OPS is .908, which ranks 9th in MLB, and he has scored 46 runs. In 356 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 53 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 3) against the Royals.

Spencer Arrighetti (7-4 with a 4.00 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 72 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Astros, his 14th of the season.

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