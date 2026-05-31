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Yandy Diaz
Tampa Bay Rays

Yandy Diaz

Tampa Bay Rays • #2 1B

Yandy Diaz And Rays Play Angels On May 31

Yandy Diaz and his Tampa Bay Rays will face the Los Angeles Angels at Tropicana Field, on Sunday, May 31 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Diaz has +610 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Diaz is hitting for a .317 BA, .396 OBP and .538 SLG with a 13.2% strikeout rate and an 8.8% walk rate. His OPS is .934, which ranks 6th in MLB, and he has scored 31 runs. In 227 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 37 runs (16th in MLB). In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Angels.

Jack Kochanowicz (2-3) takes the mound for the Angels in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 4.99 ERA in 61 1/3 innings pitched, with 45 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Yandy Diaz

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