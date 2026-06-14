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Yandy Diaz
Tampa Bay Rays

Yandy Diaz

Tampa Bay Rays • #2 1B

Yandy Diaz And Rays Face Angels On June 14

Yandy Diaz and his Tampa Bay Rays will face the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium, on Sunday, June 14 at 4:07 p.m. ET. Diaz has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Diaz is hitting for a .325 BA, .402 OBP and .524 SLG with a 12.1% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is .927, which ranks 11th in MLB, and he has scored 34 runs. In 281 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 46 runs (13th in MLB). In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Angels.

Grayson Rodriguez (2-2 with an 8.10 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 23 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Angels, his sixth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Yandy Diaz

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