Yandy Diaz And Rays Face Angels On June 14

Diaz is hitting for a .325 BA, .402 OBP and .524 SLG with a 12.1% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is .927, which ranks 11th in MLB, and he has scored 34 runs. In 281 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 46 runs (13th in MLB). In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Angels.

Grayson Rodriguez (2-2 with an 8.10 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 23 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Angels, his sixth of the season.

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