Xander Bogaerts And Padres Play Orioles On June 14

Bogaerts is hitting for a .231 BA, .310 OBP and .354 SLG with an 18.2% strikeout rate and a 9.7% walk rate. His OPS is .664 and he has scored 29 runs. In 258 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 27 runs. Bogaerts has recorded nine steals on 10 attempts. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 1) against the Orioles.

Trevor Rogers gets the start for the Orioles, his 13th of the season. He is 3-6 with a 6.15 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 60 2/3 innings pitched.

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