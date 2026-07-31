Xander Bogaerts And Padres Play Giants On July 31

Bogaerts is hitting for a .218 BA, .312 OBP and .318 SLG with an 18.2% strikeout rate and an 11.6% walk rate. His OPS is .631 and he has scored 43 runs. In 413 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 40 runs. Bogaerts has recorded 14 steals on 15 attempts. In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Giants.

Carson Whisenhunt (2-1 with a 4.60 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Giants, his fourth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.