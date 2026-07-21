Wyatt Langford And Rangers Play White Sox On July 21

Langford is hitting for a .282 BA, .327 OBP and .503 SLG with a 21.6% strikeout rate and a 5.8% walk rate. His OPS is .829 and he has scored 29 runs. In 208 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 25 runs. Langford has recorded seven steals on eight attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the White Sox.

Noah Schultz gets the start for the White Sox, his 12th of the season. He is 3-6 with a 5.60 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings pitched.

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