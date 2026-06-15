Wyatt Langford And Rangers Face Twins On June 15

Langford is hitting for a .241 BA, .285 OBP and .397 SLG with a 22.8% strikeout rate and a 5.7% walk rate. His OPS is .681 and he has scored 15 runs. In 123 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in eight runs. Langford has recorded three steals on three attempts. He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Red Sox.

The Twins are sending Mike Paredes (0-0) to the mound for his second start of the season.

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