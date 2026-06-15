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Wyatt Langford
Texas Rangers

Wyatt Langford

Texas Rangers • #36 LF

Wyatt Langford And Rangers Face Twins On June 15

Wyatt Langford and his Texas Rangers will take on the Minnesota Twins at Globe Life Field, on Monday, June 15 at 8:05 p.m. ET. Langford has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Langford is hitting for a .241 BA, .285 OBP and .397 SLG with a 22.8% strikeout rate and a 5.7% walk rate. His OPS is .681 and he has scored 15 runs. In 123 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in eight runs. Langford has recorded three steals on three attempts. He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Red Sox.

The Twins are sending Mike Paredes (0-0) to the mound for his second start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Wyatt Langford

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