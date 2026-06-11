Wyatt Langford And Rangers Play Royals On June 11

Langford is hitting for a .224 BA, .269 OBP and .367 SLG with a 24% strikeout rate and a 5.8% walk rate. His OPS is .637 and he has scored 13 runs. In 104 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in five runs. Langford has recorded three steals on three attempts. In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Royals.

The Royals will send Michael Wacha (4-4) to the mound for his 14th start of the season. He is 4-4 with a 3.44 ERA and 67 strikeouts through 81 2/3 innings pitched.

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