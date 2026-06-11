Wyatt Langford And Rangers Play Royals On June 11
Wyatt Langford and the Texas Rangers will square off against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, on Thursday, June 11 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Langford has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.
What It Means
Langford is hitting for a .224 BA, .269 OBP and .367 SLG with a 24% strikeout rate and a 5.8% walk rate. His OPS is .637 and he has scored 13 runs. In 104 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in five runs. Langford has recorded three steals on three attempts. In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Royals.
The Royals will send Michael Wacha (4-4) to the mound for his 14th start of the season. He is 4-4 with a 3.44 ERA and 67 strikeouts through 81 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.