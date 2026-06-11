FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Wyatt Langford
Texas Rangers

Wyatt Langford

Texas Rangers • #36 LF

Wyatt Langford And Rangers Play Royals On June 11

Wyatt Langford and the Texas Rangers will square off against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, on Thursday, June 11 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Langford has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Langford is hitting for a .224 BA, .269 OBP and .367 SLG with a 24% strikeout rate and a 5.8% walk rate. His OPS is .637 and he has scored 13 runs. In 104 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in five runs. Langford has recorded three steals on three attempts. In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Royals.

The Royals will send Michael Wacha (4-4) to the mound for his 14th start of the season. He is 4-4 with a 3.44 ERA and 67 strikeouts through 81 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Wyatt Langford

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Texas RangersRecent Texas Rangers Player News

View All Texas Rangers Player News