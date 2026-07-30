Wyatt Langford And Rangers Play Rays On July 30

Langford is hitting for a .278 BA, .320 OBP and .507 SLG with a 22.4% strikeout rate and a 5.4% walk rate. His OPS is .826 and he has scored 34 runs. In 241 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 29 runs. Langford has recorded seven steals on eight attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Rays.

Shane McClanahan (9-6) is aiming for his 10th victory when he gets the starting nod for the Rays in his 20th start of the season. He has a 3.09 ERA in 96 2/3 innings pitched, with 88 strikeouts.

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