Wyatt Langford And Rangers Square Off Against Rays On July 29

Langford is hitting for a .283 BA, .325 OBP and .516 SLG with a 21.9% strikeout rate and a 5.5% walk rate. His OPS is .841 and he has scored 34 runs. In 237 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 29 runs. Langford has recorded seven steals on eight attempts. In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Rays.

Casey Legumina makes the start for the Rays, his fourth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.95 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 43 1/3 innings pitched.

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