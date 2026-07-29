FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Wyatt Langford
Texas Rangers

Wyatt Langford

Texas Rangers • #36 LF

Wyatt Langford And Rangers Square Off Against Rays On July 29

Wyatt Langford and his Texas Rangers will face the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, on Wednesday, July 29 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Langford has +400 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Langford is hitting for a .283 BA, .325 OBP and .516 SLG with a 21.9% strikeout rate and a 5.5% walk rate. His OPS is .841 and he has scored 34 runs. In 237 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 29 runs. Langford has recorded seven steals on eight attempts. In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Rays.

Casey Legumina makes the start for the Rays, his fourth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.95 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 43 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Wyatt Langford

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Texas RangersRecent Texas Rangers Player News

View All Texas Rangers Player News