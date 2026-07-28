Wyatt Langford And Rangers Square Off Against Rays On July 28

Langford is hitting for a .284 BA, .328 OBP and .518 SLG with a 21.1% strikeout rate and a 5.6% walk rate. His OPS is .846 and he has scored 34 runs. In 232 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 29 runs. Langford has recorded seven steals on eight attempts. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Mariners.

Griffin Jax (6-7 with a 3.89 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 81 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rays, his 17th of the season.

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