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Wyatt Langford
Texas Rangers

Wyatt Langford

Texas Rangers • #36 LF

Wyatt Langford And Rangers Square Off Against Rays On July 28

Wyatt Langford and the Texas Rangers will take on the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, on Tuesday, July 28 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Langford has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Langford is hitting for a .284 BA, .328 OBP and .518 SLG with a 21.1% strikeout rate and a 5.6% walk rate. His OPS is .846 and he has scored 34 runs. In 232 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 29 runs. Langford has recorded seven steals on eight attempts. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Mariners.

Griffin Jax (6-7 with a 3.89 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 81 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rays, his 17th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Wyatt Langford

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