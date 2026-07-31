Wyatt Langford And Rangers Take On Astros On July 31

Langford is hitting for a .277 BA, .321 OBP and .506 SLG with a 22.4% strikeout rate and a 5.7% walk rate. His OPS is .828 and he has scored 34 runs. In 246 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 30 runs. Langford has recorded seven steals on eight attempts. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 4 with a double and an RBI against the Rays.

Hunter Brown gets the start for the Astros, his 10th of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.45 ERA and 50 strikeouts through 47 2/3 innings pitched.

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