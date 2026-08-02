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Wyatt Langford
Texas Rangers

Wyatt Langford

Texas Rangers • #36 LF

Wyatt Langford And Rangers Face Astros On Aug. 2

Wyatt Langford and his Texas Rangers will square off against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park, on Sunday, Aug. 2 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Langford has +350 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Langford is hitting for a .275 BA, .318 OBP and .508 SLG with a 22.7% strikeout rate and a 5.5% walk rate. His OPS is .826 and he has scored 35 runs. In 255 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 31 runs. Langford has recorded seven steals on eight attempts. He notched a home run while going 1-for-5 in his previous game against the Astros.

The Astros will send Peter Lambert (8-5) to make his 19th start of the season. He is 8-5 with a 3.06 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 103 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Wyatt Langford

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