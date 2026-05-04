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Wilyer Abreu
Boston Red Sox

Wilyer Abreu

Boston Red Sox • #52 RF

Wilyer Abreu And Red Sox Take On Tigers On May 4

Wilyer Abreu and the Boston Red Sox will square off against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, on Monday, May 4 at 6:10 p.m. ET. Abreu has +570 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Abreu is hitting for a .298 BA, .379 OBP and .460 SLG with a 17.9% strikeout rate and an 11.4% walk rate. His OPS is .838 and he has scored 15 runs. In 140 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 14 runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Astros.

Tyler Holton (0-1) gets the start for the Tigers, his second of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Wilyer Abreu

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