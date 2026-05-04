Wilyer Abreu And Red Sox Take On Tigers On May 4

Abreu is hitting for a .298 BA, .379 OBP and .460 SLG with a 17.9% strikeout rate and an 11.4% walk rate. His OPS is .838 and he has scored 15 runs. In 140 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 14 runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Astros.

Tyler Holton (0-1) gets the start for the Tigers, his second of the season.

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