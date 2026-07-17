Wilyer Abreu And Red Sox Square Off Against Rays On July 17

Abreu is hitting for a .261 BA, .332 OBP and .428 SLG with a 20.5% strikeout rate and a 9.8% walk rate. His OPS is .759 and he has scored 45 runs. In 400 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 43 runs. Abreu has recorded six steals on nine attempts. He is back in action for the first time since July 12, when he went 0 for 4 against the Mets.

The Rays are sending Mason Englert (0-2) to the mound for his third start of the season.

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