Wilyer Abreu And Red Sox Face Rangers On June 14

Abreu is hitting for a .280 BA, .337 OBP and .437 SLG with a 19.7% strikeout rate and an 8.3% walk rate. His OPS is .774 and he has scored 31 runs. In 289 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 33 runs. Abreu has recorded four steals on five attempts. In his last game, he went 1 for 4 with an RBI against the Rangers.

The Rangers will send Nathan Eovaldi (5-7) out for his 14th start of the season. He is 5-7 with a 4.26 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 80 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.