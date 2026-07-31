Wilyer Abreu And Red Sox Play Dodgers On July 31

Abreu is hitting for a .248 BA, .319 OBP and .435 SLG with a 21.1% strikeout rate and a 9.4% walk rate. His OPS is .754 and he has scored 54 runs. In 459 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 53 runs. Abreu has recorded six steals on nine attempts. He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Athletics.

Edgardo Henriquez will make his first start of the season for the Dodgers.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.