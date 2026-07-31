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Wilyer Abreu
Boston Red Sox

Wilyer Abreu

Boston Red Sox • #52 RF

Wilyer Abreu And Red Sox Play Dodgers On July 31

Wilyer Abreu and the Boston Red Sox will take on the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, on Friday, July 31 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Abreu has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Abreu is hitting for a .248 BA, .319 OBP and .435 SLG with a 21.1% strikeout rate and a 9.4% walk rate. His OPS is .754 and he has scored 54 runs. In 459 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 53 runs. Abreu has recorded six steals on nine attempts. He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Athletics.

Edgardo Henriquez will make his first start of the season for the Dodgers.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Wilyer Abreu

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