Wilyer Abreu And Red Sox Square Off Against Dodgers On Aug. 2

Abreu is hitting for a .246 BA, .318 OBP and .429 SLG with a 21.4% strikeout rate and a 9.4% walk rate. His OPS is .747 and he has scored 55 runs. In 468 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 53 runs. Abreu has recorded six steals on nine attempts. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Dodgers.

The Dodgers are sending Emmet Sheehan (4-7) out to make his 20th start of the season. He is 4-7 with a 4.95 ERA and 104 strikeouts through 92 2/3 innings pitched.

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