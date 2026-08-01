Wilyer Abreu And Red Sox Square Off Against Dodgers On Aug. 1

Abreu is hitting for a .248 BA, .320 OBP and .433 SLG with a 21.3% strikeout rate and a 9.5% walk rate. His OPS is .753 and he has scored 55 runs. In 464 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 53 runs. Abreu has recorded six steals on nine attempts. In his last game, he went 1 for 4 against the Dodgers.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto (11-6) gets the starting nod for the Dodgers in his 20th start of the season. He has a 2.72 ERA in 125 2/3 innings pitched, with 118 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.