Wilyer Abreu And Red Sox Face Blue Jays On July 26

Abreu is hitting for a .253 BA, .326 OBP and .439 SLG with a 20.8% strikeout rate and a 9.6% walk rate. His OPS is .765 and he has scored 52 runs. In 438 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 50 runs. Abreu has recorded six steals on nine attempts. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Blue Jays.

The Blue Jays are sending Kevin Gausman (4-9) to make his 22nd start of the season. He is 4-9 with a 4.51 ERA and 117 strikeouts through 115 2/3 innings pitched.

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