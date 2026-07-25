Wilyer Abreu And Red Sox Square Off Against Blue Jays On July 25

Abreu is hitting for a .258 BA, .331 OBP and .446 SLG with a 20.5% strikeout rate and a 9.7% walk rate. His OPS is .777 and he has scored 52 runs. In 434 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 50 runs. Abreu has recorded six steals on nine attempts. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Blue Jays.

Dylan Cease (6-5 with a 2.67 ERA and 155 strikeouts in 104 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 19th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.