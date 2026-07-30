Wilyer Abreu And Red Sox Square Off Against Athletics On July 30

Abreu is hitting for a .248 BA, .320 OBP and .429 SLG with a 20.9% strikeout rate and a 9.5% walk rate. His OPS is .749 and he has scored 53 runs. In 455 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 52 runs. Abreu has recorded six steals on nine attempts. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 5) against the Athletics.

Mason Barnett gets the call to start for the Athletics, his first of the season.

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