Wilyer Abreu And Red Sox Play Athletics On July 29

Abreu is hitting for a .251 BA, .324 OBP and .435 SLG with a 20.7% strikeout rate and a 9.6% walk rate. His OPS is .758 and he has scored 53 runs. In 450 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 52 runs. Abreu has recorded six steals on nine attempts. In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Athletics.

Jacob Lopez (5-4) takes the mound for the Athletics in his 14th start of the season. He's put together a 6.12 ERA in 64 2/3 innings pitched, with 53 strikeouts.

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