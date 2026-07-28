Wilyer Abreu And Red Sox Face Athletics On July 28

Abreu is hitting for a .251 BA, .324 OBP and .437 SLG with a 20.9% strikeout rate and a 9.6% walk rate. His OPS is .761 and he has scored 53 runs. In 446 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 51 runs. Abreu has recorded six steals on nine attempts. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 3) against the Athletics.

Gage Jump gets the start for the Athletics, his 12th of the season. He is 3-6 with a 4.42 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched.

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