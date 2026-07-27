Wilyer Abreu And Red Sox Square Off Against Athletics On July 27

Abreu is hitting for a .253 BA, .325 OBP and .440 SLG with a 21% strikeout rate and a 9.5% walk rate. His OPS is .765 and he has scored 52 runs. In 442 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 51 runs. Abreu has recorded six steals on nine attempts. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Jack Perkins gets the start for the Athletics, his eighth of the season. He is 2-5 with a 6.75 ERA and 76 strikeouts through 62 2/3 innings pitched.

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