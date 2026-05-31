Willy Adames And Giants Take On Rockies On May 31
Willy Adames and the San Francisco Giants will face the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, on Sunday, May 31 at 3:10 p.m. ET. Adames has +320 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Adames is hitting for a .235 BA, .272 OBP and .409 SLG with a 28% strikeout rate and a 4.5% walk rate. His OPS is .680 and he has scored 27 runs. In 243 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 19 runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Rockies.
The Rockies will send Tanner Gordon (0-0) to the mound for his second start of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.