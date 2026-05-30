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Willy Adames
San Francisco Giants

Willy Adames

San Francisco Giants • #2 SS

Willy Adames And Giants Square Off Against Rockies On May 30

Willy Adames and his San Francisco Giants will face the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, on Saturday, May 30 at 9:10 p.m. ET. Adames has +370 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Adames is hitting for a .239 BA, .276 OBP and .416 SLG with a 28% strikeout rate and a 4.6% walk rate. His OPS is .692 and he has scored 27 runs. In 239 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 19 runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4 with an RBI) against the Rockies.

Ryan Feltner gets the start for the Rockies, his sixth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 6.30 ERA and 17 strikeouts through 20 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Willy Adames

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