Willy Adames And Giants Square Off Against Rockies On May 30

Adames is hitting for a .239 BA, .276 OBP and .416 SLG with a 28% strikeout rate and a 4.6% walk rate. His OPS is .692 and he has scored 27 runs. In 239 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 19 runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4 with an RBI) against the Rockies.

Ryan Feltner gets the start for the Rockies, his sixth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 6.30 ERA and 17 strikeouts through 20 2/3 innings pitched.

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