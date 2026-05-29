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Willy Adames
San Francisco Giants

Willy Adames

San Francisco Giants • #2 SS

Willy Adames And Giants Take On Rockies On May 29

Willy Adames and his San Francisco Giants will take on the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, on Friday, May 29 at 8:40 p.m. ET. Adames has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Adames is hitting for a .243 BA, .282 OBP and .423 SLG with a 28.2% strikeout rate and a 4.7% walk rate. His OPS is .705 and he has scored 27 runs. In 234 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 18 runs. He collected two extra-base hits in his last game (2 for 4 with two doubles) against the Diamondbacks.

Michael Lorenzen makes the start for the Rockies, his 12th of the season. He is 2-7 with a 7.21 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Willy Adames

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