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Willy Adames
San Francisco Giants

Willy Adames

San Francisco Giants • #2 SS

Willy Adames And Giants Play Padres On July 31

Willy Adames and his San Francisco Giants will face the San Diego Padres at Petco Park, on Friday, July 31 at 9:45 p.m. ET. Adames has +400 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Adames is hitting for a .227 BA, .281 OBP and .425 SLG with a 28.1% strikeout rate and a 6.6% walk rate. His OPS is .706 and he has scored 56 runs. In 437 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs and driven in 45 runs. In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Padres.

Bradgley Rodriguez gets the start for the Padres, his fourth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 2.33 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 46 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Willy Adames

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