Willy Adames And Giants Play Padres On July 30

Adames is hitting for a .228 BA, .282 OBP and .428 SLG with a 28.5% strikeout rate and a 6.7% walk rate. His OPS is .710 and he has scored 55 runs. In 432 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs and driven in 45 runs. In his most recent game, he went 1 for 3 against the Brewers.

JP Sears makes the start for the Padres, his sixth of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.86 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched.

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