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Willy Adames
San Francisco Giants

Willy Adames

San Francisco Giants • #2 SS

Willy Adames And Giants Play Padres On July 30

Willy Adames and his San Francisco Giants will take on the San Diego Padres at Petco Park, on Thursday, July 30 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Adames has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Adames is hitting for a .228 BA, .282 OBP and .428 SLG with a 28.5% strikeout rate and a 6.7% walk rate. His OPS is .710 and he has scored 55 runs. In 432 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs and driven in 45 runs. In his most recent game, he went 1 for 3 against the Brewers.

JP Sears makes the start for the Padres, his sixth of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.86 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Willy Adames

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