Willy Adames And Giants Square Off Against Padres On Aug. 2

Adames is hitting for a .224 BA, .281 OBP and .418 SLG with a 27.6% strikeout rate and a 7% walk rate. His OPS is .699 and he has scored 57 runs. In 445 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs and driven in 46 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 3 with an RBI) against the Padres.

Michael King gets the start for the Padres, his 23rd of the season. He is 6-7 with a 3.38 ERA and 109 strikeouts in 125 1/3 innings pitched.

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