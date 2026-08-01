Willy Adames And Giants Play Padres On Aug. 1

Adames is hitting for a .225 BA, .280 OBP and .422 SLG with a 28% strikeout rate and a 6.6% walk rate. His OPS is .701 and he has scored 56 runs. In 440 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs and driven in 45 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Padres.

Walker Buehler gets the start for the Padres, his 22nd of the season. He is 6-5 with a 5.13 ERA and 91 strikeouts through 100 2/3 innings pitched.

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