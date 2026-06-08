Willy Adames And Giants Face Nationals On June 8

Adames is hitting for a .242 BA, .288 OBP and .446 SLG with a 27.7% strikeout rate and a 5.8% walk rate. His OPS is .734 and he has scored 34 runs. In 278 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 29 runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Cubs.

The Nationals are sending Miles Mikolas (1-5) to the mound for his seventh start of the season. He is 1-5 with a 6.39 ERA and 36 strikeouts through 56 1/3 innings pitched.

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