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Willy Adames
San Francisco Giants

Willy Adames

San Francisco Giants • #2 SS

Willy Adames And Giants Face Nationals On June 10

Willy Adames and his San Francisco Giants will take on the Washington Nationals at Oracle Park, on Wednesday, June 10 at 3:45 p.m. ET. Adames has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Adames is hitting for a .234 BA, .281 OBP and .431 SLG with a 28.1% strikeout rate and a 5.9% walk rate. His OPS is .712 and he has scored 34 runs. In 288 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 29 runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Nationals.

Foster Griffin makes the start for the Nationals, his 14th of the season. He is 7-2 with a 3.63 ERA and 69 strikeouts through 72 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Willy Adames

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