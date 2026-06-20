Willy Adames And Giants Take On Marlins On June 20

Adames is hitting for a .229 BA, .273 OBP and .432 SLG with a 27.3% strikeout rate and a 5.5% walk rate. His OPS is .705 and he has scored 37 runs. In 311 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 31 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Marlins.

The Marlins will send Max Meyer (7-0) to the mound for his 16th start of the season. He is 7-0 with a 2.75 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 85 2/3 innings pitched.

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