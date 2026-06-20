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Willy Adames
San Francisco Giants

Willy Adames

San Francisco Giants • #2 SS

Willy Adames And Giants Take On Marlins On June 20

Willy Adames and the San Francisco Giants will square off against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park, on Saturday, June 20 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Adames has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Adames is hitting for a .229 BA, .273 OBP and .432 SLG with a 27.3% strikeout rate and a 5.5% walk rate. His OPS is .705 and he has scored 37 runs. In 311 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 31 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Marlins.

The Marlins will send Max Meyer (7-0) to the mound for his 16th start of the season. He is 7-0 with a 2.75 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 85 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Willy Adames

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