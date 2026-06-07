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Willy Adames
San Francisco Giants

Willy Adames

San Francisco Giants • #2 SS

Willy Adames And Giants Take On Cubs On June 7

Willy Adames and the San Francisco Giants will square off against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, on Sunday, June 7 at 8:30 p.m. ET. Adames has +410 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Adames is hitting for a .246 BA, .292 OBP and .453 SLG with a 27% strikeout rate and a 5.8% walk rate. His OPS is .745 and he has scored 34 runs. In 274 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 29 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Cubs.

Jameson Taillon makes the start for the Cubs, his 13th of the season. He is 2-5 with a 5.13 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 66 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Willy Adames

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