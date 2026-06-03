Willy Adames And Giants Play Brewers On June 3
Willy Adames and his San Francisco Giants will square off against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, on Wednesday, June 3 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Adames has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Adames is hitting for a .245 BA, .285 OBP and .436 SLG with a 27.3% strikeout rate and a 5.1% walk rate. His OPS is .721 and he has scored 29 runs. In 256 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 24 runs. He notched a home run while going 2-for-3 in his last game against the Brewers.
The Brewers have yet to named a starting pitcher.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.