Willy Adames And Giants Square Off Against Brewers On June 2

Adames is hitting for a .239 BA, .278 OBP and .420 SLG with a 27.8% strikeout rate and a 4.8% walk rate. His OPS is .698 and he has scored 28 runs. In 252 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 23 runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Brewers.

Kyle Harrison (6-1) gets the starting nod for the Brewers in his 11th start of the season. He has a 1.57 ERA in 51 2/3 innings pitched, with 61 strikeouts.

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