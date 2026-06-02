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Willy Adames
San Francisco Giants

Willy Adames

San Francisco Giants • #2 SS

Willy Adames And Giants Square Off Against Brewers On June 2

Willy Adames and the San Francisco Giants will take on the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, on Tuesday, June 2 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Adames has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Adames is hitting for a .239 BA, .278 OBP and .420 SLG with a 27.8% strikeout rate and a 4.8% walk rate. His OPS is .698 and he has scored 28 runs. In 252 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 23 runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Brewers.

Kyle Harrison (6-1) gets the starting nod for the Brewers in his 11th start of the season. He has a 1.57 ERA in 51 2/3 innings pitched, with 61 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Willy Adames

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