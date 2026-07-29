Willy Adames And Giants Play Brewers On July 29

Adames is hitting for a .227 BA, .279 OBP and .428 SLG with a 28.8% strikeout rate and a 6.6% walk rate. His OPS is .707 and he has scored 53 runs. In 427 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs and driven in 45 runs. In his last game, he went 1 for 4 against the Brewers.

Shane Drohan gets the start for the Brewers, his 12th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.51 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 82 2/3 innings pitched.

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