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Willy Adames
San Francisco Giants

Willy Adames

San Francisco Giants • #2 SS

Willy Adames And Giants Play Brewers On July 29

Willy Adames and his San Francisco Giants will square off against the Milwaukee Brewers at Oracle Park, on Wednesday, July 29 at 3:45 p.m. ET. Adames has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Adames is hitting for a .227 BA, .279 OBP and .428 SLG with a 28.8% strikeout rate and a 6.6% walk rate. His OPS is .707 and he has scored 53 runs. In 427 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs and driven in 45 runs. In his last game, he went 1 for 4 against the Brewers.

Shane Drohan gets the start for the Brewers, his 12th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.51 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 82 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Willy Adames

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