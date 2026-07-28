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Willy Adames
San Francisco Giants

Willy Adames

San Francisco Giants • #2 SS

Willy Adames And Giants Play Brewers On July 28

Willy Adames and his San Francisco Giants will face the Milwaukee Brewers at Oracle Park, on Tuesday, July 28 at 9:45 p.m. ET. Adames has +600 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Adames is hitting for a .226 BA, .279 OBP and .430 SLG with a 28.8% strikeout rate and a 6.6% walk rate. His OPS is .709 and he has scored 53 runs. In 423 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs and driven in 45 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-2) against the Brewers.

The Brewers are sending Logan Henderson (4-1) out to make his ninth start of the season. He is 4-1 with a 3.05 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 38 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Willy Adames

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