Willy Adames And Giants Take On Braves On June 17

Adames is hitting for a .229 BA, .274 OBP and .418 SLG with a 27.4% strikeout rate and a 5.7% walk rate. His OPS is .692 and he has scored 34 runs. In 299 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 29 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 4) against the Cubs.

JR Ritchie (1-1) takes the mound for the Braves in his sixth start of the season. He has a 3.82 ERA in 30 2/3 innings pitched, with 26 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.