Willy Adames And Giants Take On Braves On June 17
Willy Adames and the San Francisco Giants will take on the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, on Wednesday, June 17 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Adames has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Adames is hitting for a .229 BA, .274 OBP and .418 SLG with a 27.4% strikeout rate and a 5.7% walk rate. His OPS is .692 and he has scored 34 runs. In 299 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 29 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 4) against the Cubs.
JR Ritchie (1-1) takes the mound for the Braves in his sixth start of the season. He has a 3.82 ERA in 30 2/3 innings pitched, with 26 strikeouts.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.