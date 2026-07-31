Willson Contreras And Red Sox Square Off Against Dodgers On July 31

Contreras is hitting for a .289 BA, .396 OBP and .549 SLG with a 24.9% strikeout rate and an 11% walk rate. His OPS is .944, which ranks 4th in MLB, and he has scored 55 runs. In 417 plate appearances, he has hit 23 home runs (13th in MLB) and driven in 67 runs (15th in MLB). In his last game, he hit a home run while going 2-for-3 against the Athletics.

Edgardo Henriquez makes his first start of the season for the Dodgers.

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