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Willson Contreras
Boston Red Sox

Willson Contreras

Boston Red Sox • #40 C

Willson Contreras And Red Sox Take On Dodgers On Aug. 2

Willson Contreras and his Boston Red Sox will square off against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, on Sunday, Aug. 2 at 7:20 p.m. ET. Contreras has +370 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Contreras is hitting for a .288 BA, .396 OBP and .547 SLG with a 25.1% strikeout rate and an 11% walk rate. His OPS is .943, which ranks 3rd in MLB, and he has scored 55 runs. In 419 plate appearances, he has hit 23 home runs (15th in MLB) and driven in 67 runs (18th in MLB). In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 1) against the Dodgers.

Emmet Sheehan (4-7 with a 4.95 ERA and 104 strikeouts in 92 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Dodgers, his 20th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Willson Contreras

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