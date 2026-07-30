Willson Contreras And Red Sox Square Off Against Athletics On July 30

Contreras is hitting for a .285 BA, .392 OBP and .539 SLG with a 25.2% strikeout rate and a 10.9% walk rate. His OPS is .931, which ranks 5th in MLB, and he has scored 54 runs. In 413 plate appearances, he has hit 22 home runs (17th in MLB) and driven in 66 runs (16th in MLB). He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Athletics.

Mason Barnett starts for the first time this season for the Athletics.

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