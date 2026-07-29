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Willson Contreras
Boston Red Sox

Willson Contreras

Boston Red Sox • #40 C

Willson Contreras And Red Sox Take On Athletics On July 29

Willson Contreras and the Boston Red Sox will square off against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park, on Wednesday, July 29 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Contreras has +235 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Contreras is hitting for a .285 BA, .390 OBP and .541 SLG with a 25% strikeout rate and a 10.5% walk rate. His OPS is .930, which ranks 6th in MLB, and he has scored 54 runs. In 408 plate appearances, he has hit 22 home runs (16th in MLB) and driven in 66 runs (15th in MLB). In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 2) against the Athletics.

Jacob Lopez (5-4) takes the mound for the Athletics in his 14th start of the season. He has a 6.12 ERA in 64 2/3 innings pitched, with 53 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Willson Contreras

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