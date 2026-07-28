Willson Contreras And Red Sox Take On Athletics On July 28

Contreras is hitting for a .287 BA, .389 OBP and .544 SLG with a 25% strikeout rate and a 10.1% walk rate. His OPS is .932, which ranks 6th in MLB, and he has scored 54 runs. In 404 plate appearances, he has hit 22 home runs (15th in MLB) and driven in 66 runs (15th in MLB). He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 2) against the Athletics.

Gage Jump gets the start for the Athletics, his 12th of the season. He is 3-6 with a 4.42 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched.

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