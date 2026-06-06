William Contreras And Brewers Square Off Against Rockies On June 5

Contreras is hitting for a .281 BA, .343 OBP and .380 SLG with a 13.3% strikeout rate and an 8.9% walk rate. His OPS is .723 and he has scored 31 runs. In 248 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 37 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 2 with an RBI) against the Giants.

Ryan Feltner gets the start for the Rockies, his seventh of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.85 ERA and 19 strikeouts through 26 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.